Buhari Launches New E-Passport [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday launched a new enhanced Electronic International Passport at the State House in Abuja.

A specimen copy of the new enhanced electronic international passport was handed to the president by the Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service Mohammed Babandede.

Present at the presentation were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazzau – who handed the president his copy of the new enhanced Electronic International Passport.

See photos from the presentation below:

