Buhari Laments Security Situation as He Hosts Gov Yari in Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will do his best to ensure that Nigerians live in peace.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari as saying this when he had iftar (breaking of fast) with Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara State, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

Buhari left Nigeria Thursday to observe umrah (lesser hajj) at the invitation of the Saudi government. He is expected back in the country on Tuesday.

According to Shehu, the president expressed sadness over the loss of lives and destruction of property in Zamfara by armed bandits.

Shehu quoted the president as expressing determination to “ensure that justice prevails and Nigerians find peace and prosperity wherever they lived”.

The federal government had banned mining activities in Zamfara in a bid to curtail the attacks by bandits.

But that has yet to yield the desired result as on Tuesday, unknown gunmen abducted seven people, including a 3-month-old baby at Kanoma village in Maru local government area of the state.

The attack occurred days after not less than 50 people were reportedly killed and houses torched as gunmen  raided four communities in the state.

