Buhari, Jonathan meet in Aso Rock

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for a meeting with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Jonathan was sighted entering the President’s office in the afternoon, shortly after a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by Buhari.

All heads of security agencies attended the meeting, which held a day after the senate called for the removal of service chiefs following deteriorating security situation in the country.

Ex-President Jonathan last visited Buhari at Aso Rock shortly before the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

As it was then, no reason was adduced for his latest visit.

