Buhari, Jonathan hail Babangida on 79th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida, on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president said the former dictator’s services to the nation will always be remembered.

“As the former military leader turns a new age, the President believes his services to the country will always be remembered,” he said.

The statement added that President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continually strengthen Gen. Babangida, grant him good health and longer life.

Also, in a statement personally signed by former President Goodluck Jonathan, he described Mr Babangida as a statesman who has made considerable contribution to Nigeria’s growth.

Mr Jonathan highlighted the former military leader’s sense of ‘patriotism and commitment’ to Nigeria’s unity and development.

“I celebrate with you, your family, and all associates as you mark your 78th birthday.

“You are a statesman who has made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of our country, Nigeria.

“I salute your steadfast love for our nation and your continued zeal towards a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“As you celebrate, may God sustain you with sound health, peace and joy. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday,” Mr Jonathan said.

Joining in the tributes is former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who hailed IBB’s attributes of intelligence, wisdom, charisma and his understanding and respect for Nigeria’s diversity.

