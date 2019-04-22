Buhari Joins World Leaders in Condemning Sri Lanka Attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined other World leaders in condemning a series of blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 150 people on Sunday.

The President was reacting to the violence that rocked hotels and churches, coming at a time when Christians were celebrating the holy season of Easter in the Asian country.

In a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, President Buhari condemned the attacks, stressing that the Federal Government and Nigerians are standing with the country during this trying period.

“We stand with victims of terrorism all over the world because we know and understand this harrowing inhuman activity”.

According to the statement, President Buhari is shocked and pained over the incident on several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

He also extended his deepest condolences to the families of those killed on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, while wishing the injured speedy recovery.

President Buhari urged “the authorities not to spare the wicked elements behind these mischievous attacks.”

The President’s condemnation comes few hours after the country’s Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, described the attacks as “cowardly” and said the government was working to “contain the situation”.