‘Buhari is Wandering Abroad with Bandits on the Loose’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of “wandering abroad” while bandits are having a field day in the country.

Buhari is currently on a ‘private visit’ to the UK, and since he left, attacks by suspected bandits and kidnappers have continued wreak havoc in parts of the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said Buhari’s absence has emboldened the attackers.

He asked the president to immediately cut short his UK trip and return to address the incessant killings in parts of the country.

“The Party describes as completely unacceptable for President Buhari to practically abandon his responsibilities, as the Commander-In-Chief, at least for now, to pursue unexplained private matters in foreign lands, while bandits, marauders and insurgents seize our nation; maim, kidnap and kill our citizens with reckless abandon,” Ologbondiyan said.

“President Buhari’s inattention has emboldened insurgents and bandits to continue to over-run communities, unleash mayhem and bloodletting on citizens in Borno, Zamfara, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe Taraba, Kaduna, Benue, Kogi and other states of the federation, including Mr. President’s home state, Katsina.”

He accused the president of not demonstrating required capacity to tackle the insecurity in the country and “now resorts to cheap escapism.”

“The situation in Nigeria today signposts the terrible condition our nation will face if the Presidential mandate is not retrieved at the tribunal to enable competent and uncompromised hands to run the affairs of our country,” the statement added.

“The PDP therefore calls on President Buhari to immediately return home and use the remaining part of his tenure to seek help instead of wandering abroad under the guise of private visits.”