‘Buhari is a shy person’ – Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has described his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari as a “shy person”.

According to Amaechi, the president would rather be in the background as he “shuns and dislikes public show.”

Amaechi stated this in an interview with Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation Magazine, while disclosing the reason Buhari has not commissioned Itakpe-Warri rail line after it was completed.

“Now the project is ready for Commissioning but because of Coronavirus everything is on hold,” Amaechi said.

“And you know the President is a shy person. He doesn’t like a public show.

“What he said is that let’s just focus on our achievements and by the time we leave office people will see what we have done but some of us are insisting that we commission some of our projects. We have decided to name it after former President Goodluck Jonathan.”

Buhari hasn’t been in the public eye over the past months, prompting speculation that the president is having health challenges.

He only addressed the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic after growing calls from critics and the opposition for him to do so, and many were dissatisfied that it was a pre-recorded address.

Some have also blamed the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria on his laid-back manner and tardy response at the initial stages.

In response to the criticisms, his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the president’s lack of presence was a “matter of style”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

