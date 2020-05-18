Buhari hosts TY Danjuma at Aso Rock

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, earlier today.

The agenda for the meeting is not known as neither the president’s media team nor Danjuma briefed state house correspondents.

Danjuma, who supported Buhari’s election in 2015, has been a critic of the regime over the past years particularly on the handling of the menace posed by herdsmen across the country.

He previously chaired the Victims’ Support Fund set by the Federal Government to address humanitarian challenges in the Boko Haram-ravaged North-East.

Sources however say the president and Danjuma deliberated on domestic and sub-regional issues bordering on security and socio-economic development in the country.