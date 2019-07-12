Buhari Hosts NASS Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with leaders of the national assembly.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, led their colleagues to the meeting which held at the new banquet hall of the presidential villa, Abuja.

Those in attendance are Abdullahi Yahaya, senate majority leader; Ajayi Boroffice, deputy majority leader; Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip and Sabi Abdullahi, deputy chief whip.

Others are Emmanuel Bwacha, Phillip Aduda, minority whip, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, majority leader at the house of reps, Ndidi Elumelu, reps minority leader and Toby Okechukwu, deputy minority leader.

Ita Enang, a presidential aide on national assembly members, was also at the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting is unknown but it is coming few days after the senate president said the ministerial list will be transmitted to the upper legislative chamber at the end of the week.