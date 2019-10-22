Buhari hits Sochi ahead of Russia-Africa Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night arrived Sochi, Russia, ahead of the Russia – Africa Economic Forum fixed for between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25.

State House correspondent say the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some members of his entourage landed at Sochi International Airport at about 11.25 p.m (Local Time).

Buhari was welcomed at the airport by Mayor of Sochi, Anatoly Pakhomov and top officials of the Russian government.

While in Russia, President Buhari will participate actively in the Russia – Africa Summit, which would focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production.

During the summit, the president will also meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to further strengthen relations between Nigeria and Russia.

The two leaders would hold bilateral talks on security, trade and investment, and building partnership that would enhance Nigeria’s huge gas potential following Russia’s remarkable success in gas exportation.