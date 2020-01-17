Buhari hits London again

Nigerian President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will embark on a six-day trip to London on Friday (today), according to a State House.

While in the UK capital, the Nigerian leader will participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The summit itself opens on Monday, January 20, but Buhari jets out of Abuja today.

Buhari is expected back to Nigeria on Thursday, next week.

It will be his first foreign trip this new year.

The Presidency, in a statement by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, explained that the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, would play host to the summit.

African leaders, business owners and heads of international organisations are billed to be in London for the summit to engage in discussions “to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs.”

“Apart from highlighting new perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for Prosperity, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.

“With the expected take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area in mid-2020, the London investment summit will provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

“In addition, the summit will deepen Nigeria-United Kingdom investment ties post-Brexit given that Africa currently represents just two per cent of British trade activity, with Nigeria accounting for only 10 per cent of that total.

“The Nigerian delegation to the investment meeting will further showcase what the Federal Government has done through policies and legislations to improve the investment and business climate in the country.”

Other engagements of Buhari while in London include holding meetings “with the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland”, and bilateral talks Johnson “as well as heads of multilateral organisations.”

The Presidency listed those to be on Buhari’s entourage.

They are,

“Governors Yahaya Bello, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Okezie Ikpeazu of Kogi, Gombe and Abia States respectively.

“Also on the presidential entourage are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; the National Security Adviser , Major General Babagana Monguno (retd); and the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.”