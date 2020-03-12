Buhari hits Kebbi for Argungu Fishing Festival

The President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has arrived in Birnin Kebbi to attend the Agricultural Fair and Display, a part of the 2020 Argungu International Fishing Festival.

Buhari was received at the airport by top officials of the Kebbi State Government led by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

This comes a day after the Federal Government officially flagged off the Argungu Festival in Abuja.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed in Abuja said the introduction of the use of local content in this year’s festival explains the government’s priority on Made-in-Nigeria goods and products.

In his welcome address, the Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu said the Argungu Festival will serve as an avenue to showcase Nigeria-produced and assembled vehicles to the world.