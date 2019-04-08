Buhari Hits Dubai for 9th Investment Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), slated for April 8 (today) to April 10, 2019.

The president arrived the country from Amman, Jordan, where he had participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Middle East and North Africa held at the Dead Sea resort, Jordan.

He was invited by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

President Buhari, as Guest of Honour, will deliver the keynote address under the theme, “Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalization.”