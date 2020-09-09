Buhari has proven to be lifeless – Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, a co-covener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, has said that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has proven that he’s indeed lifeless as described by US President Donald Trump.

She stated this after Buhari’s disclosure that Trump, whom he met in 2018, asked him why he is killing Christians in Nigeria.

In her reaction, Aisha Yesufu stated that it was an attempt to “take attention away from the dire issues facing Nigerians right now.”

She tweeted, “Major General Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari has proven he is indeed lifeless as described by Trump. He is talking about a 2018 question he didn’t have adequate response to then to take attention away from the dire issues facing Nigerians right now. This government is full of deceit.”

— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) September 9, 2020

This government is full of deceit pic.twitter.com/2DZYDDwWib — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) September 9, 2020

