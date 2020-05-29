Buhari has plunged Nigeria into darkness, death – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the five years of the President Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd) as “disastrous.”

Femi Fani-Kayode stated this in reaction to the statement of Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity, whose weekly column argued the President’s emergence, saved the nation from collapse in 2015.

Taking to Twitter, Fani-Kayode posited that the emergence of Buhari in 2015 annihilated Nigeria and plunged her into darkness, death, and destruction.

He wrote;

”Buhari’s emergence in 2015 saved Nigeria’s collapse”- @FemAdesina

. Not so my friend! The emergence of Buhari in 2015 annihilated Nigeria & plunged her into darkness, death & destruction. He came to steal, kill & destroy & for the last 5 disastrous years that is all he has done.”

