‘Buhari has not Approved State Police’ – Aide

A media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, has corrected reports about the president granting state and local governments approval to operate their own independent police.

Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Chairman Presidential Panel on Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Reform, Anthony Ojukwu, had presented a report on Monday to Mr Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja with a recommendation that state and local government police be established.

Buhari afterwards directed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Ministry of Justice, and NHRC to “work out modalities for implementation within three months.”

While many news outlets ran with the report that the President had by that directive approved state and local government police, Mr Ogunlesi wrote on Twitter that the ceremony was for submission of the panel’s report and that no approval was made.

“Fake News. There were no ‘approvals’ given. Ceremony was for submission of Panel Report (more than 2,000 pages long) – which made several recommendations. President received Report & directed IGP, Min of Justice & NHRC to “work out modalities for implementation within 3 months,” Mr Ogunlesi said.

There have been increased clamour for state police over the past years following growing insecurity and the seeming failure of the police to contain the situation.

Many argue that the situation called for the creation of state police, while others are of the opinion that governors could exploit the changes.