Buhari has no power to restrict movement – Adegboruwa

Human rights lawyer, Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari on the proposed restriction of movement in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

In an address to the nation Sunday night, the president announced a two-week stay-at-home order for Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Responding, Adegboruwa said the President has no powers to restrict the movement of persons without recourse to the National Assembly.

He noted that the President did not invoke any section of the constitution to unilaterally declare the state of emergency because there was none.

“We are running a constitutional democracy and it is illegal for the President to take over the affairs of any State of the federation without the express consent of the people of that State through their elected representatives,” he said.

“It is only the Governor of the State through the House of Assembly of the State that can make any declaration concerning the people of that State. Little wonder that the President could not cite any law that he relied upon for his declaration.

“I support every measure taken to contain the Coronavirus pandemic but such must be in accordance with law. If we allow this to stay, then tomorrow the President may just impose total restriction on all States of the Federation for whatever reason.

“I humbly urge the President to reverse the restrictions and work with the States concerned in accordance with the laws of our land.”

The rights activist also said there must be measures put in place to address the financial consequences of the proposed shutdown, especially for small scale businesses, those who depend on daily earnings and the needy and vulnerable members of the societies to be affected.