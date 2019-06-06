Buhari Hails Pastor Kumuyi at 78

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Pastor William Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church as he turns 78 years on Thursday.

Buhari in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, recalled his meeting with the respected cleric.

The president said that he met Kumuyi at the State House, Abuja, last October, during which the latter shared deep insights about the country.

He also recalled that the cleric had used the opportunity to pray with him and for the entire country, particularly in respect of the then forthcoming general elections.

Buhari remarked that Kumuyi exuded divine wisdom and temperate nature at all times.

The president prayed God to give Kumuyi long life and greater grace to serve God and humanity.

Kumuyi was at the heart of a controversy recently after his sermon calling on Christians not to criticise the president and other public office holders.

Hus message didn’t go down well with many social commentators, who argued that the cleric had veered off tangent.