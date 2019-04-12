Buhari Hails Pascal Dozie at 80

Muhammadu Buhari has greeted the founder of defunct Diamond Bank, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, as he clocks 80 years.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president commended the astute businessman’s entrepreneurial spirit, resilience in pursuing investments and willingness to always serve the nation with his experience and wisdom in diverse fields.

He also acknowledged Dozie’s deep sense of patriotism, visionary leadership and lifestyle of showing love for humanity, particularly the less privileged.

