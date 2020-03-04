Buhari hails Obasanjo at 83

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has sent felicitations to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday.

Straight-shooting former president, Obasanjo, popular known as OBJ or ‘double O’, will be 83 years old on March 5.

Buhari, in State House statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, said Obasanjo lived a life of “courage, dedication and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general.”

The statement added,

“President Buhari joins family members, friends and associates of the former president in celebrating the milestone, adding that Chief Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigerian nationhood remains outstanding and commendable, while also underscoring his sacrifices for the continent, including standing up for democracy in many countries.

“As the former president celebrates the auspicious occasion, President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and the continent.”

Obasanjo is a known critic of Buhari and his regime, writing letters a couple of times to speak without fear on the state of the nation.

Although Obasanjo supported Buhari’s emergence for his first term in 2015, both men parted ways politically ahead of the 2019 general elections where the former president backed Atiku Abubakar.