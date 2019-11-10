Buhari hails Mamman Daura at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday congratulated veteran journalist, Alhaji Mamman Daura, on his 80th birthday.

Buhari hailed him for many years of love and sacrifices for the nation, especially in his chosen career, journalism.

The President recalled Daura’s “remarkable brilliance from childhood at the Katsina Middle School and Government College which caught the attention of Northern Regional Government, leading to sponsorship for further studies in the United Kingdom in the 50’s and many years to follow.”

He noted that the knowledge had, overtime, only translated into more wisdom.

Buhari assured Daura that “his footprint on the development of the country, and quintessential attention to family values, will always be remembered and appreciated” and extolled him for the visionary role he played in the banking sector and management of companies, and development institutions.

Mamman was in the civil service before joining the New Nigerian newspapers, where he rose to be Editor and Managing Director, before venturing to the private sector as entrepreneur.

Also, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, described the former newspaper editor as a study in integrity, humility and discipline.

He also called the octogenarian a resourceful pillar of support for President Buhari, his younger uncle.