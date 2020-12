Buhari hails Judith Amaechi at 50

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the wife of the Minister of Transportation, Dame Judith Amaechi, as she turns 50 on Thursday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, the president lauded Judith for being a strong pillar of support for her husband who had variously been a two-term Speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly.

Amaechi had also been a two-term governor of Rivers, Chairman, Governors Forum and now two-term Minister of Transportation.

According to the president, without the robust domestic support provided by Judith, the Amaechi persona may not have loomed as large as it does today on the nation’s political landscape.

He wished the Urban and Regional Planning graduate greater successes in her endeavours as wife, mother, entrepreneur and strong mobiliser of women, praying for long life and fulfilment on all fronts.

The president also shared the joy of the landmark birthday with family, friends and associates of the Amaechi’s.

