Buhari hails Joshua, says triumph a ‘lesson for Nigeria’

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the comeback victory of heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as a lesson for all Nigerians.

The president was reacting to Joshua’s come-back victory after an earlier defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr., noting that to fall once does not mean all hope is lost.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari rejoiced with Joshua, commending him for bringing joy to millions of Nigerians, home and abroad.

“President Muhammadu Buhari thumbs up World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, for regaining his belts Saturday night in a rematch with Mexican, Andy Ruiz Jnr.

“The President rejoices with Joshua, saluting him for bringing joy to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, who had rooted for him to regain the titles he lost about six months ago.

“The downfall of a man is truly not the end of his life. There’s always another, and better day. This is a lesson we must all learn from you as a country,” President Buhari tells the comeback world champion.

The statement added that the president wished Anthony Joshua well as he seeks to bring more glory to Nigeria, and to the boxing profession.