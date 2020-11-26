Buhari hails Chief of Staff Gambari on 76th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on his 76th birthday.

In a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled “President Buhari celebrates Prof. Gambari at 76”, the president described his CoS as a “remarkable international civil servant.”

He also attested to Gambari’s brilliance, dedication, patience and humility and prayed God to grant him long life and good health.

The statement quoted the President as saying, “It’s impossible to interact with Gambari without being impressed by his erudition and colossal experience in his chosen career.

“Having worked with Prof. Gambari during my time as a military Head of State, I am proud to testify that he is one of the most brilliant, dedicated, patient, and humble public officials I have ever met.

“Gambari’s passion for service and patriotism is enviable and worthy of emulation by Nigerians who are seeking to excel in their chosen careers.

“Let me also put it on record that Gambari is not your typical textbook idealist. He is down to earth in his approach to issues and he is a team player, which are necessary ingredients for anyone seeking to succeed.

“As you clock 76 on earth, may Allah grant you better health and longer life in order to serve Nigeria and humanity evermore. Your life is worth celebrating because you passionately love your country. I am proud of you and your accomplishments; don’t rest on your oars.”

