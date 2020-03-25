Buhari ‘grieving’ as Boko Haram massacre Nigerian soldiers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is said to be in grief over the brutal killing of soldiers by Boko Haram Islamists in an ambush, according to a State House statement on Tuesday night.

The statement said the president expressed “profound grief and sorrow’’ over the attack on the soldiers in Gorgi village of Borno State.

“Sacrifices of our gallant patriots cannot be quantified, and their sacrifices cannot go in vain,” he was quoted in the statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

Buhari noted that the death of every soldier caused deep pains because he knew what it meant to be a soldier, and fully understood the extreme risks associated with the profession.

He added that “despite the tragedies and incidents, we cannot allow anarchists and mass murderers to hold the country hostage.”

Buhari enjoined the military to have their hopes up, assuring that his administration will continue to motivate and equip them adequately in order to cope with the complex challenges of unconventional warfare.

The statement added that “The Nigerian Army has dispatched a team to assess the situation and report back to the government.”

The latest Boko Haram attack comes with the nation on the edge over the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.