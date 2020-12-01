Buhari govt the ‘worst ever’ – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has branded the administration of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) as the worst ever.

The fiery clergyman stated this after at least 43 Nigerian rice farmers were gruesomely slaughtered by the Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram at a rice plantation in Borno State on Saturday.

The sad tale comes in the wake of news of the country’s worst recession in 36-years, amid the rising debt profile, inflation, unemployment and separatists pressures.

Reacting on his verified Twitter account on Tuesday, Suleiman stated that Buhari’s government has failed in its four-point agenda of “anti-corruption, security, economy and employment.”

He further lamented that “Right now, insecurity at its peak, economy in shambles, corruption is monumental, unemployment maximal,” and prayed God to never allow Nigeria to see another kind of Buhari’s government again.

“4 point of agenda of this govt was anti-corruption, security, economy and employment..Right now, insecurity at its peak, economy in shambles, corruption is monumental, unemployment maximal…Worst government ever..may God never let us see this kind again…”

4 point of agenda of this govt was anti-corruption,security,economy and employment..Right now,insecurity at its peak,economy in shambles,corruption is monumental,unemployment maximal…Worst government ever..may God never let us see this kind again… — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) December 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

