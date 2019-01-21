‘Buhari Govt One of the Biggest Disasters to Hit Nigeria’ – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Muhammadu Buahri is one of the biggest disasters to have befallen Nigeria.

The former vice-president, who spoke through Phrank Shaibu, his special assistant on public communications, said Buhari’s first term in office is a sad reminder of Nigeria’s arrested development since 2015 when his “clueless” party, the APC came to power.

Shaibu called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the ruling APC, which according to him, has metamorphosed from a political party to a “nest of corrupt politicians”.

He made reference to the recent comment of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC, that once any politician defects to the APC, his or her sins becomes forgiven.

Shaibu said the most compelling reason for the APC to be de-registered is that it has “driven millions of Nigerians deeper into poverty since 2015”.

Inducting Buhari and the APC into the “Hall of Shame”, he alleged that the ruling party had spent trillions of naira procuring hunger, darkness and insecurity.

“It is the view of the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that Nigerians from all walks of life call on the APC to apologize to all Nigerians for bringing them nothing but suffering of unquantifiable proportion since 2015, and to make a solemn pledge not to have anything to do with governance, especially with the February 16, election that is fast approaching,” Shaibu said.

“President Buhari and his APC are criminal enablers and harborers of looters of our collective patrimony and this document “Buhari’s Hall Of Shame” is a scorecard of failure, incompetence, nepotism and a President’s proclivity to harbouring indicted and other famed thieves of our patrimony.

“Recall that, the former acting Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, in a sworn testimony to the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, revealed that President Buhari’s kitchen cabinet comprising Abba Kyari and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babagana Kingibe, had pressured him to share the $44 million Ikoyi millions.

“The hawks seem to have finally convinced Buhari to frame Atiku in some bogus N156million alleged scam, which they claimed is responsible for the collapse of Bank PHB. Assuming but not conceding that this allegation is correct, can N156million Naira collapse a bank with a reserve portfolio in excess of N25bn? But Nigerians are wiser and I am sure, would resist any devilish plot by some APC crooks who believe that it is either the President wins reelection or our democracy is truncated.”