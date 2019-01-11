Buhari Gets New SSA on National Assembly Matters

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Umar El-Yakub as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on National Assembly Matters at the House of Representatives.

This was disclosed in a statement Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, El-Yakub is an APC stalwart from Kano State, who was a member of the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007, representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency.

El-Yakub’s appointment followed the resignation of the former SSA to the President on National Assembly Matters,  Hon. Kawu Sumaila.

Hon. Sumaila, appointed SSA in August 2015, had resigned to contest for membership of the House of Representatives representing Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency in Kano State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

