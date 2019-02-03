Buhari Flags Off Oil Exploration in Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday flagged off the Spud-In of Kolamani River II in Gongola Basin of the upper Benue Trough in Bauchi State.

This comes after President Buhari in 2016 gave directives for the resumption of oil exploration in the northern part of the country.

During the ceremony, the President said the exploration for crude oil was part of his administration’s promise in terms of growing Nigeria’s economy, noting that the government had worked hard to fulfill its promises.

“When we came on board in May 2015, we promised to focus on three cardinal areas of security, economy and the fight against corruption.

“We have worked hard to fulfil our promises and have succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, virile and prosperous Nigeria through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

“A key execution priority of the ERGP is ensuring national energy sufficiency and this cannot be achieved through hydrocarbon resources from the conventional basins alone.

“Therefore, exploration in our frontier basins is a national imperative and a core policy thrust that must be sustained.”

Following the directive, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) alongside Chinese Exploration Company mobilised to the site to begin work.

According to the President, the renewed commitment in oil exploration by his administration is a long-term economic plan that must be sustained in the next level.