Buhari fires 35 aides in Osinbajo’s office

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked 35 aides working in the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo,The Daily Nigerian reports.

Buhari, who is in the UK, approved the sack of the aides on Tuesday, the paper claimed.

“Osinbajo is hoping that President Buhari will rescind the decision,” a senior presidency official said, maintaining that the sackings were done by a presidential aide, not the president himself.

Among those affected are senior special assistants, special assistants, personal assistants, technical assistants, and some whose appointments were approved in August.

The affected aides were said to have been posted out to some line ministries relevant to their designation in October, and that they are expected to be issued with disengagement letters on Wednesday.

The development comes amid rumours of a frosty relationship between the president and Osinbajo since the inauguration of his second term.

The president had previously asked Osinbajo to seek presidential approval for agencies under his supervision and also moved the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) from the vice-president’s office to a new ministry.

Buhari also inaugurated the economic advisory council to replace the national economic council headed by Osinbajo.