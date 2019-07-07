Buhari Finally Signs AfCFTA Agreement

President Muhammad Buhari has finally signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The Nigerian president put pen to paper on the agreement at the 12th extraordinary session of the assembly of the union on AfCFTA and the first mid-year coordination meeting of the African Union (AU) and the regional economic communities (RECs) in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Nigeria became the 53rd country on the continent to append its signature to the document.

AfCFTA is a trade agreement between AU member states with the goal of creating a single market followed by free movement and a single-currency union.

Buhari had said he delayed signing the agreement “to give room for extensive consultations with stakeholders”.

He had set up a committee to assess impact of Nigeria joining the free trade area. In June, the committee submitted its report to the president, recommending that Nigeria sign the treaty.

Buhari signed the deal one week after members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed to launch ECO, proposed single currency in the region.