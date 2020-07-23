Buhari finally appears in face mask

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Thursday sighted with a face mask for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

While Buhari has never been seen with a mask in spite of guidelines from health officials, he appeared in one in a photograph shared by his personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, during his trip to Bamako, Mali.

The photograph showed the President with the white face mask as he disembarks the presidential jet.

Omoboriowo captioned the photograph as:

“@MBuhari arrives Bamako, Mali for the peace mission by the ECOWAS Head of states. 23rd July 2020.”

The president and some West African leaders are currently in the Malian capital to find a solution to the worsening political impasse in the francophone country.

 

