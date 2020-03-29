Buhari fetes Tinubu at 68

The President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has felicitated with the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who turns 68 today.

Buhari hailed the former governor of Lagos State for his courage, forthrightness and diligence in providing exemplary and broadminded leadership for the political party.

He also praised him for being a man who always imbibed wisdom when it comes to solving certain problems.

”I believe the former governor has inspired great leadership in Lagos, which is the commercial nerve centre of the country, and extended his large-heartedness to other states and the legislature, steadily providing a ladder for budding leaders to grow and contribute to national development,” he said.

”I equally know that his greatest strength lies in his ability to look beyond religious, ethnic and political stereotyping, embracing the reality of Nigeria as one entity, and extending his warmth, acumen and experience to other parts of the country, particularly in difficult times like the current struggle against COVID-19.

”I pray that almighty God will grant him longer life, strength and good health.”