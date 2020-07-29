Buhari fetes Obanikoro at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, on his 60th birthday.

In a statement Tuesday by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari felicitated with Obanikoro, his family, and friends on the landmark occasion.

He described Obanikoro as a classic example of a grassroots politician who served as local council chairman, commissioner for home affairs and culture, senator, High Commissioner to Ghana, and Minister of State, Foreign Affairs.

The Nigerian leader commended Obanikoro’s dedication to the APC, particularly the contributions he made toward the success of the party at state and federal levels in the last election.

Buhari also wished him many more years of good health, strength, and service to the nation.

