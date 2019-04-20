Buhari Extends Appointment of Acting CJN, Mohammed, by 3 Months

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the appointment of Ibrhaim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), by three months.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by Soji Oye, NJC spokesman, while reacting to a report that council will meet to deliberate on extension of the acting CJN.

Oye said the council met and approved Buhari’s request to extend the appointment of Muhammad.

“The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to an online newspaper and daily newspaper report stating that the council would meet next week to deliberate on the extension of the Acting Appointment of Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria,” he said.

“Contrary to the above, the Council actually met on Thursday 18th April, 2019 and at the 88th Meeting considered and approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the extension of the Appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria for another three (3) months and Council has since forwarded its approval to the president.”

Muhammad was controversially appointed acting CJN after Walter Onnoghen was suspended by Buhari and subsequently tried by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for false assets declaration.

He was convicted on Thursday and barred from holding public office for 10 years.

The embattled justice has rejected the verdict of the CCT, filing an appeal at the appellate court.