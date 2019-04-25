PMB

Buhari Embarks on Private Trip to UK

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Nigeria on Thursday to the United Kingdom on a private visit, the presidency has announced.

The visit comes a day after the President visited Lagos to commission a number of projects executed by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said, “The President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday.

“He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.”

President Buhari had in the past travelled to the United Kingdom for extended treatment of an undisclosed illness.

During such trips, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had acted as president in his stead.

