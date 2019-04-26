Buhari Donates $500,000, Hilux Vans, Others to Support Guinea Bissau’s Election

President Muhammadu Buhari may be battling with electoral matters in Nigeria, but that hasn’t stopped him from donating the sum of $500,000 to the government of Guinea Bissau to support the country’s forthcoming election.

This was revealed in a statement posted on the verified Twitter handle of Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident, saying Buhari made the donations In his capacity as Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and in response to an urgent request for assistance by the government of Guinea Bissau.

According to the statement, the president directed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama to undertake an urgent mission as his Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou.

The president also donated 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, five Hilux vans, and two light trucks to the country.

Read part of the state house press release below:

PRESIDENT BUHARI SENDS FOREIGN MINISTER TO GUINEA BISSAU, BENIN REPUBLIC

“In his capacity as Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, Pres Buhari, this morning, directed Minister of Foreign Affairs, @GeoffreyOnyeama to undertake an urgent mission as his Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou.

“President @MBuhari had in response to an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissagraciously approved support to the country’s election process including 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, 5 Hilux vans, 2 light trucks and US$500,000.

“This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country.”