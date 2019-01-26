Buhari Dissolves NDDC Board, Appoints Acting MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Nelson Braimbraifa as acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Femi Adesina, special adviser to Buhari on media and publicity, in a statement Friday said Braimbraifa would serve in acting capacity following the exit of Nsima Ekere, who is now vying for the governorship seat in Akwa Ibom state.

Ekere is contesting under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari also appointed Chris Amadi as acting executive director, finance and administration while Samuel Adjogbe was appointed as acting executive director, projects in the commission.

The statement said Buhari placed the commission under the supervision of Usani Usani, the minister of Niger Delta affairs and dissolved the existing board.

“The President, following a Federal Executive Council resolution, has equally vested the supervisory role of the commission in the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, as well as approved the dissolution of the extant board,” the statement read.