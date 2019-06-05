Buhari Describes FCT Residents as ‘Necessary Evil’ for Voting PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari has described residents of the federal capital territory (FCT) as “necessary evil” for voting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election.

Speaking when a delegation of FCT residents paid him Sallah homage at Aso Rock on Tuesday, the president said he is putting necessary measures in place to make Abuja secure for “myself and the vice-president”.

He also said he was pleased that Philip Aduda, senator representing FCT, was seated far from him at the event.

“I want to appreciate the number two man of the country because he knows what we are going through very quietly. I am very pleased that you came with this very powerful constituency,” Buhari said.

“I appeal to you to remain exemplary so that those under you will know that the country is doing very well. If you break down and complain, the impact will reverberate all over and then government will not be popular and whatever efforts we are making will not be appreciated.

“I have just spoken to the senator on my left (Philip Aduda) and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me. So, I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement they put him very far way from me.

“I have all the results of all constituencies. I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the vice-president. I think they know that they are necessary evil that was why they decided to vote for PDP.”

On his part, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo commended Buhari for his “great leadership.”

“I want to commend you for the great leadership you have shown in the past four years and in this second term, I pray that God almighty will help you and strengthen you, give you the grace and understanding and empower you even more to be able to do the things you desire in your heart to do make this country really great,” Osinbajo said.

“Our country as it is today, is at a threshold of greatness, you have said so many times. Any time when something great and something important is about to happen, usually you will have very many and negative opposing voices that want to keep that thing from happening.

“I believe that our country is at a threshold of the breakthrough that we have been praying for and hoping for all these many years. And this is why many challenges are going on.”