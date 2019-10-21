Buhari departs Abuja for Sochi, Russia

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Buhari departs Abuja for Sochi, Russia

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday departed Abuja for Sochi, Russia to attend a three-day Russia-Africa Summit holding from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25.

The Nigerian leader is expected to hold bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin.

The presidential aircraft conveying the president and some members of his entourage is expected to arrive Sochi International Airport at about 22.30 p.m. (Local Time).

An earlier statement by the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday said the summit would focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production.

During the summit, according to the statement, Buhari will meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to further strengthen relations between Nigeria and Russia.

Shehu said that the two leaders would hold bilateral talks on security, trade and investment, and building partnership that would enhance Nigeria’s huge gas potential following Russia’s remarkable success in gas exportation.

,

Related Posts

Kanu

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu blames FG as mom dies

October 21, 2019

Breaking: Edward Onoja sworn-in as Kogi deputy governor

October 21, 2019

Fake news! No Ministry of ‘Early Salary Payment in Gombe’

October 21, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *