Buhari Departs Abuja for Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday departed Abuja for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The president’s trip to the Holy Land followed the invitation by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the king of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The presidential aircraft conveying the president and members of his entourage took-off from the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport before noon.

Top government functionaries at the airport to bid the president farewell included his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, among others.

A statement earlier issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday confirmed that President Buhari would perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) while in the Kingdom.