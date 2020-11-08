Buhari congratulates US president-elect Biden

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden, on his election as new President of the U.S. “at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs”.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

The Nigerian leader said “your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.

“The most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”

According to Buhari, the main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.

Buhari added that “respect for the will of the people is the very reason democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.

“I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years.

“This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”

The president also noted that, “with your election, we look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism.”

On international affairs, Buhari urged Biden to deploy his vast experience in tackling the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs which had created divisions, conflicts and uncertainties.

The Nigerian leader also called on Biden to promote greater engagement with Africa “on the basis of reciprocal respects and shared interests”.

