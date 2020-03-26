Buhari congratulates new Anglican Primate Ndukuba

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has felicitate with the new Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Henry Ndukuba.

According to the State House, Buhari has also felicitated with members of the anglican church on the installation of its new leader.

Ndukuba takes over from Archbishop Nicholas Okoh who recently retired.

A statement by Buhari’s media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, said, “President Buhari prays for God’s grace, wisdom and guidance for the new leader as he leads Anglicans in Nigeria at a time of contending myriad of challenges for the church, the nation and the world.

“The President appreciates the contributions and solidarity of the church in encouraging the faithful to adhere to government and public health authorities-led efforts to limit the transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Underscoring the important relations between the Church and the State, and the roles of faith-based organisations in nation-building, President Buhari is confident that as a nation that believes in the efficacy of prayer and the power of faith in God, Nigeria will bounce back from this trying period through collective actions.

“The President also takes this opportunity to wish the retired primate, Archbishop Nicholas Okoh every success in his future mission.

“President Buhari welcomes the new primate to Abuja and assures him of good wishes and support as he begins a new phase of ministry.”