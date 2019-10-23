Buhari congratulates Canada’s Trudeau on election victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his election victory.

The President, according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, also felicitated with the Liberal Party of Canada and Canadians generally on the outcome of the Federal election in the country.

As a major trading partner, with Nigeria-Canada trade totaling $948.4 million in 2018, President Buhari said he is looking forward to continued relationship with Prime Minister Trudeau across a wide range of shared values and interests.

The President recalled that the visit of Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, to Nigeria in October 2018, provided an opportunity for Nigeria to appreciate the humanitarian assistance of Canada to civilian populations affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

With the common membership of Nigeria and Canada in the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum and several other international organisations, the Nigerian president expressed the belied that both countries will continue to stand together on issues of peace and security that guarantee a better and more secure world for all.