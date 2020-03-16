Buhari condoles with victims of Lagos explosion

The President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has sent his condolences to victims of Lagos explosion.

A mighty explosion rocked Abule Ado area of Lagos and environs on Sunday morning leading to the death of over 15 persons and destroying more than 50 houses.

Buhari, who expressed his thoughts via Twitter, said, “I received with sadness the news of the explosion in Lagos, which caused loss of lives and property.

“While the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and government and people of Lagos State.”

It is not yet clear whether the president will visit the blast scene to empathize with victims.