Buhari condoles with victims of Lagos explosion

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Buhari condoles with victims of Lagos explosion

The President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has sent his condolences to victims of Lagos explosion.

A mighty explosion rocked Abule Ado area of Lagos and environs on Sunday morning leading to the death of over 15 persons and destroying more than 50 houses.

Buhari, who expressed his thoughts via Twitter, said, “I received with sadness the news of the explosion in Lagos, which caused loss of lives and property. 

“While the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and government and people of Lagos State.”

It is not yet clear whether the president will visit the blast scene to empathize with victims.

,

Related Posts

NAF bombs ISWAP bases in Borno

March 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Nigerian embassy in US suspends passport interviews, data capture

March 16, 2020

Update: 17 bodies recovered, 25 injured in Abule-Ado blast

March 16, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *