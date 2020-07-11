Buhari condoles with Bishop Kukah over mother’s death

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Buhari condoles with Bishop Kukah over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, over the loss of his mother, Janet Hauwa Kukah.

Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to Shehu’s statement, President Buhari extended his heartfelt sympathy to the revered bishop and members of the Kukah’s family.

He also prayed that God should grant the soul of Madam Kukah an eternal rest.

,

Related Posts

Scam alert! Recruitment is free – NAF warns applicants

July 11, 2020

58 Nigerian doctors stopped from travelling to the UK

July 11, 2020

Bitcoin ATM machine launched in Lagos

July 11, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply