Buhari condoles with Amaechi over his brother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, over the demise of his elder brother, Dede Amaechi.

In a condolence message signed by Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Buhari said that his thoughts and prayers were with the Amaechi family at this moment.

The message quoted Buhari as praying God to give the people of Rivers the fortitude to bear the loss.

President Buhari urged the former Rivers governor to find strength in the notable legacies of his late brother.

Also, the President has joined Muslims across the nation to mourn a leading Islamic cleric and jurist, Sheikh Ahmad Olayiwola Kamaldeen, who passed on in Ilorin, Kwara, on Friday.

He was, until his death, the Khalifah Al-Adaby of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria.

