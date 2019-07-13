Buhari Condoles with Afenifere over Killing of Fasoranti’s Daughter

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Buhari Condoles with Afenifere over Killing of Fasoranti’s Daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

The deceased was reportedly shot on Friday on the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by suspected armed herdsmen as she was travelling to Lagos from Ondo.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday night, the president prayed that God would comfort Fasoranti and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.

He also directed security agencies to swing into action and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile, Yoruba youths have given Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) three days to produce the killers.

,

Related Posts

Atiku

Enough of This! Atiku Reacts to Killing of Fasoranti’s Daughter

July 13, 2019

Afenifere Chief’s Daughter’s Killing: Yoruba Youths Give Miyetti Allah 3-Day Ultimatum

July 13, 2019

Death of Fasoranti’s Daughter: Bloodthirsty Murderers must be Arrested – Akeredolu

July 13, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *