Buhari celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 78

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

A statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said the president joined the Christian community in celebrating the pastor and saluted his dedication to God, the welfare of the church and consistency in preaching and living the gospel for many years.

The President felicitated with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, members of Pastor Adeboye’s family, which includes many spiritual children, within and outside the country, and his associates, commending the positive influence the preacher has had on the country and its citizens, with a wide network that hugely impacts on education, infrastructure and health.

President Buhari noted, with delight, the extensive contributions of Pastor Adeboye to the growth of the country, especially his forthrightness in telling the truth to leaders, regular mobilization of members of his church to civic responsibilities and relentless courage in taking the gospel to every part of Nigeria, and almost every country in the world.

According to the statement, as the General Overseer turned 78, the President recalled his interactions with the pastor over many years, underscoring his warmth, kindness and commitment to seeing the good in others, while vigorously pursuing the divine vision of creating an enabling environment for worship and living the teachings of the Bible.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Pastor Adeboye longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue sharing the love of Christ.